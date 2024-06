CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Friday told the Assembly that the state government will soon come out with a Space Tech Industrial Policy to bolster Tamil Nadu’s position in the global space arena. The announcement comes weeks after the Indian Space Research Organisation’s proposal to establish its second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi. Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tidco) is also developing a Space Park near Kulasekarapattinam to serve as a hub for research and development and to promote industrial collaboration.

The minister also announced the setting up of eight new Sipcot (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) parks with focus on central Tamil Nadu to generate more jobs for the youth. As per the proposal, a 1,500-acre park will be established in Gummidipoondi and Tiruvallur; 1,000-acre park at Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district; 175-acre park at Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district; 150-acre park at Tiruverumbur in Tiruchy district; 150-acre park at Mannargudi and Koothanallur in Tiruvarur; 750-acre park at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district; 200-acre park on Outer Ring Road near Chennai; and 100-acre park at Kunnam in Perambalur district.

CM visiting US in Aug to woo investors

To attract investments, Chief Minister M K Stalin will be leading a delegation to the US in August, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said on Friday. Investment deals worth Rs 7,442 crore were signed in past two years after the CM visited UAE, Japan & Singapore. During the CM’s visit to Spain earlier this year, the state had inked MoUs worth Rs 3,440 crore

TN plans toy manufacture policy

Sipcot will also undertake land acquisition for tourism development under public-private partnership model.The minister also announced that the state will come out with a Circular Economy Investment Promotion Policy to reduce waste and encourage sustainable growth. The state is also planning to come out with a Toy Manufacturing Policy besides publishing a roadmap for ‘Creative Economy’.

The minister also announced that Coimbatore will get a regional office of Guidance Tamil Nadu while a desk of Guidance TN will be established in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

Sipcot is also likely to set up a Product Display Centre at Irungattukottai besides building sports grounds within industrial parks at Gummidipoondi, Mambakkam and Thoothukudi. It will also establish joint venture industrial parks with private participation.

The minister also said Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation will disburse loans worth Rs 2,100 crore to MSMEs via bill financing.