Thoothukudi dermatologist finds novel solution for Psoriasis using food supplement

THOOTHUKUDI: In association with Japanese scientists, a Thoothukudi-based dermatologist has arrived at a novel solution for Psoriasis Vulgaris, a skin disease, using food supplement Neu-REFIX Beta glucan. The data confirming the same was presented at the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA) Conference in Stockholm, Sweden, and accepted by medical fraternities worldwide. The study has also been granted funds from the ethical committee of Clinical Trials Registry - India (CTRI).



The research paper is authored by Professor of Dermatology and Principal investigator of the study (Center) Dr J Thadeus, and co-authored by Dr Santhiya Vadhana, Dr Joshuva Thadeus, Dr Ichiro Miura, Chief of Clinical Investigations & Pathology, Obihiro Hospital, Hokkaido, Japan, Dr J Suresh Durai, Professor of Pathology and Vice-Principal, Tirunelveli Medical College and others.



Speaking to media persons, Thadeus said that Psoriasis, a multi-factorial inflammatory skin disease, affects 2-3% of the total population, and over 20-30% of patients may progress to psoriatic arthritis. As the disease pathology is highly complex, a definitive cure is not currently available, and disease modifying treatments remain the mainstream of management, he added.



On the basis of earlier reports by Japanese scientists in pre-clinical and clinical studies using Neu REFIX Beta glucans, Dr Thadeus had conducted this trial in 30 patients, with 20 of them administered with Neu REFIX along with conventional therapies, while the other 10 were given only conventional therapies.



As per the study, 80% of the patients who consumed Neu REFIX showed improvements in their skin condition, said Thadeus, adding that infiltration of lymphocytes in skin, cause of skin lesions and inflammation were significantly reduced in them, compared to those who received conventional treatments alone. PASI Score, which is the gold standard for evaluating clinical severity, were also found to be significantly reduced in the Neu REFIX group.



According to Thadeus, two patients out of the 20 cured completely, while 10 others showed definitive improvements, without any side-effects within 28 days. "The medicine can be given to those with diabetes and pressure. Clinical studies in healthy volunteers and Duchenne muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patients have shown its efficacy and is now a hope to Psoriasis patients," he added.



Thoothukudi Government Medical College Dean Dr G Sivakumar, Dr Kumaran, Dr Silas Jebamani, and others were present