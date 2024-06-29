Vellore farmers object to Andhra's plan for building additional barrages across Palar river

VELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's recent announcement to construct additional barrages across River Palar has sparked discontent among Vellore farmers, who urged the state to take immediate action.

During a grievance redress meeting held on Friday, several farmers from the district said 22 barrages have already been constructed across the river in Andhra Pradesh. "Now, Naidu has announced plans to build more. If additional barrages are built, not a drop of water will reach Tamil Nadu, potentially turning the district into a desert," said a farmer. They sought a resolution opposing the move be sent to the state to expedite measures to safeguard the district's water supply.

Further, they submitted a series of demands including the construction of a barrage every 5 km along the river, protection of over a hundred Neem trees on the banks of the Palar and Akaramseri rivers by serial numbering the trees, and permission to utilise silt from the riverbanks for agriculture. Besides, the farmers demanded compensation to be hiked to Rs 10 lakh for families of those who died of electrocution, snakebite or falling into wells. They sought a sub-station at Usur to be established soon, the land for which has already been allocated.

Collector V R Subbulaxmi presided over the meeting, which was held after a three-month hiatus. She accepted the demands and directed officials concerned to take necessary action. Officials from several departments, including electricity, rural development and municipal administration were notably absent, to whom notices would be sent, said the collector.