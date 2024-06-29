YouTube brutals: What victims in Tamil Nadu have to say about cyberbullying

Are online trolls and hate campaigns here to stay?

The havoc cyberbullies wreak on the lives of victims is beyond anyone's imagination. On the other hand, at stake is freedom of expression.

But then independent researcher Srinivas Kodali's pinned tweet comes to mind. It says, "Free speech is between you and the state, its not between you and me, you and me don't even have a social contract. Feel free to unfollow, mute me if you don't like my views."

There are the good, the bad and the ugly among the YouTubers. It is quite easier to differentiate the chaff from the grain.

Against the backdrop of the arrest of a popular YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar by Coimbatore police on May 4, 2024 for alleged derogatory remarks against women police personnel, without going into the merits of the case, the newindianexpress.com caught up with a few victims of cyberbullying to listen to what they had to say...

Apsara Das, the spokesperson of the AIADMK said that she suffered cyberbullying, simply because she is a transwoman, from a YouTuber.

“The humiliation and loss of dignity I endured were profound. The baseless accusations led to a significant loss of opportunities, as people tend to believe sensational YouTube headlines and fail to verify facts," said Apsara Das.

Despite these challenges, I fought relentlessly in a court of law. The judge observed that YouTube and Facebook should be made a party to the defamation suit.

However since the YouTuber had a vile intention I chose only to pursue him. I have also launched criminal proceedings against him for brutally attacking my right to dignity and opportunity. His devious designs are now a matter of court records where in his appeal too got dismissed with strong observations by the High Court, Apsara Das said.

Many YouTubers act on political orders, said Shalin Maria Lawrence, an author and a Dalit rights activist who had faced such political targeting. Most of these YouTubers are supporters of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, she said.

“I had walked out of an event after a disagreement with a communist party member. In the following days I was heavily targeted by a few youtube channels like you too Brutus, Periyar right group. I believe these groups were funded by the DMK. They portrayed me as a BJP/RSS supporter. I am not a member of any right wing party nor have I met any members of such parties. This was a real case of defamation.” says Shalin Maria, an author and Dalit rights activist.