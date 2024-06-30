60-yr-old falls down elevator shaft, dies

CHENNAI : A 60-year-old man residing in TNUHDB tenements at KP Park died after falling into the elevator shaft from the seventh floor on Saturday evening. Ganesan, who resided in E block of KP Park, ran a small tiffin stall with his wife on the premises.

Ganesan was alone in the lift when it stopped due to a power outage. The lift operator, who was informed of this, managed to open the elevator doors on the seventh floor to help rescue the man. However, when Ganesan attempted to get down to the seventh floor from the lift, he fell through the shaft and hit the ground. He was killed on the spot. Basin Bridge Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination. A case has been registered.