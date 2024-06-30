Bill to extend age limit of SC/ST panel chairperson by 5 yrs passed

CHENNAI : The Assembly on Saturday passed 14 bills including amendments to many of the existing Acts and appropriation bills.

The House passed a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, 2021 to enable the chairperson to hold office till the date on which he attains the age of 75 instead of 70.

Sinthanaiselvan of the VCK said if a retired judge could not be appointed chairperson, an eminent person who is well versed with the issues of SC/ STs could be appointed. Nagai Mali of the CPM and Durai Chandrasekar of the Congress echoed the VCK MLA’s view. However, Law Minister S Regupathy said since the duties of the chairperson are of a judicial officer, appointing a retired judge would be appropriate.

On the bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, JMH Aassan Maulana (Congress) said many village panchayats have received the President award and Prime Minister’s award for best performance. If these village panchayats are merged with certain municipal corporations, they would lose their uniqueness.

Responding, Nehru said this demand was inappropriate. So far, 56 MLAs have requested to upgrade their local bodies into municipalities. “Only after eliciting the views of all, such decisions would be taken,” he said.

The Assembly also passed a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act, 1961. The bill was introduced to give effect to the government’s announcement made during the budget session that the expressions “unmarried daughters” and “unmarried granddaughters” will be omitted from the definition of “family” in the Act. And in their place, the expressions “minor children” and “minor grandchildren” will be substituted to enable unmarried women who attained the majority to hold land individually up to the ceiling area specified in Act.