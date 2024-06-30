Citizens portal for all police services in city

CHENNAI : Chief Minister MK Stalin, who also holds the home portfolio, made a slew of announcements for Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi police commissionerates during the demand for grants for the department in the Assembly on Saturday.

It includes the creation of a vision document for Safe City Chennai, which will focus on making the capital city completely safe for women. Chennai has already been noted as one of the safest cities in the country based on an NCRB document, he said.

Stalin also announced the formation of a new citizens portal to provide all services that people seek from Chennai police, while Rs 1 crore has been allocated to study and set right traffic, crime, and law and order issues near educational institutions, by creation of new school protection zones.

Other announcements include creation of new police stations by dividing existing stations, sanctioning new buildings and transferring police stations from neighbouring districts like Tiruvallur to the Avadi commissionerate. This has been done keeping an eye on the burgeoning population in Chennai suburbs.

Stalin also made specific announcements for his assembly constituency Kolathur, which included a new All Women Police Station (AWPS) at a cost of Rs 37 lakh, and new buildings for two police stations.

The Kalaignar centenary hospital in Guindy would get a new police station, he added.The newly created Tambaram police commissionerate would get new buildings, while a new Padappai police station would be created at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore.

To manage the crowd at Kilambakkam bus terminus, a new traffic police station will be set up at Rs 2.53 crore. Kelambakkam and Senkundram in Tambaram and Avadi will get new AWPS at Rs 73 lakh, he said.