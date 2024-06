CHENNAI : Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday criticised the opposition AIADMK for attempting to ‘divert attention’ from its LS poll defeat by raising the Kallakurichi tragedy even though the government had taken ‘swift action’.

Replying to the demand for grants for Home, Prohibition and Excise department in the Assembly, Stalin praised the DMK-led alliance’s victory in the poll and expressed confidence of securing victory in the 2026 Assembly election too. He said the parliamentary election results, when viewed in terms of Assembly segments, showed the DMK-led alliance winning 221 seats.

Criticising AIADMK’s actions, Stalin said the party, which has been boycotted by the people, continued to raise the Kallakurichi issue to deflect from its electoral defeat. Elaborating on the state government’s action, he said over 20 people have so far been arrested in the hooch case.

Drawing a comparison with the Sathankulam custodial torture incident, Stalin said the previous AIADMK government had tried to cover up the issue, prompting the DMK to demand a CBI inquiry. In contrast, the DMK government has not hidden anything (in the Kallakurichi tragedy), Stalin claimed.

Speaking about the stringent measures being taken to curb the availability of drugs in the state, Stalin said properties and bank accounts worth `18.05 crore belonging to those involved in drug smuggling have been frozen.

He also said Tamil Nadu remains peaceful due to various new measures implemented by the police to maintain law and order.

268 witnesses probed in Kodanad case: Stalin

On the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder case which occurred during the AIADMK regime, Chief Minister MK Stalin said a total of 268 witnesses were examined so far and 8 cell phones and 4 SIM cards used by those accused in the case have been sent to the Coimbatore Forensic Laboratory. An 8,000-page report has been received in this case. Since an overseas call was made during the occurrence of the crime, it has been decided to seek Interpol’s help.