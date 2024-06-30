Death of Saidapet boy: Ma Su rules out metro water contamination

CHENNAI : After the death of an 11-year-old boy, allegedly after drinking contaminated water, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that drinking water samples was drawn from 200 places in the vicinity and no contamination was found. The victim, Yuvaraj, was the son of migrant workers from Bihar who were living in a rented house at Abith colony in Saidapet, officials said.

Yuvaraj was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with diarrhoea and vomiting on Thursday where he passed away. The boy’s sister Meera (7) has also been admitted there with similar symptoms. The health minister said her condition is currently stable and she will be discharged in a day.

After the incident, officials from Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Board, Chennai Corporation along with food safety officials inspected the area for possible contamination.

“Metro water officials had gathered samples from 200 places in the area and the reports show there is no contamination in the metro water supplied to the area. During our interaction with the father, we came to know that they recently had food at the construction site where his parents worked,” Subramanian said.

The colony has 182 houses and 625 families. After similar complaints from residents in the area, the corporation’s health officials are undertaking a door-to-door survey of possible illnesses in others. Officials have also set up a medical camp to treat those in the neighbourhood suffering from similar symptoms.

A senior official from Chennai Metro Water told TNIE, “After receiving the complaint, we inspected the area immediately. We found a wall at the dead end of the street leading to the river, blocking rainwater flow. This may have caused rainwater mixing in the sump.”

“We have informed Chennai Corporation, and a hole was made in the wall to drain the stagnation,” officials said, adding that the family was drinking water supplied by private tankers.