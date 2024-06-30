Four die, one hurt in blast at cracker unit near Sattur

VIRUDHUNAGAR : Four workers died and one injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit at Banduvarpatti village near Sattur on Saturday.

Sources said the incident occurred at Guru Star Fireworks when the workers were mixing chemicals in a room, adding the explosion might have occurred due to friction.

Marisami (40) of Nadusurangudi, Rajkumar (45) of Achankulam, Mohan (30), and Selvakumar (35) of Vembakottai died on the spot. The unit’s watchman, Ramachandran (60), sustained minor injuries. Of the 13 sheds at the unit, three rooms — chemical mixing room, store room, and office room — were gutted in the fire.

Fire and rescue service personnel from Elayirampannai and Sattur doused the fire within an hour. Sources said the unit has been functioning since 2010 and is licensed by the district revenue office. Collector VP Jeyaseelan, along with Sattur taluk police and revenue department officials, inspected the spot.