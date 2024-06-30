‘Hooch’ scare as two hospitalised in T’ppur, cops say liquor contaminated

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR : Following two people from Manjanacikanur getting hospitalised on Saturday after allegedly consuming illicit liquor, Coimbatore district police clarified that the two become unwell after consuming liquor mixed with contaminated water.

Police and district officials also rubbished rumours that illicit liquor is brewed or sold at Mavadappu in Tiruppur. Ravichandran (55), who runs a tea shop, and Mahendran (40), a coolie worker, were admitted in two different hospitals in Coimbatore, after getting first aid in Pollachi on Saturday. The two had experienced diarrhea, vomiting and high BP when they had consumed liquor at an abandoned place in the same village on Friday morning. The two, along with four others, had allegedly procured illicit liquor from Mavadappu, a tribal settlement at Udumalpet in Tiruppur, and all of them drank the same on Thursday. However, the two had consumed the leftover liquor on Friday morning. They had allegedly mixed water from a tank where the local body had sprayed insecticide.

“We have noticed organophosphorus compounds in their blood sample as well as the water tank, and thus we have confirmed that they took water from the tank which led to health complications,” a senior official said. They are out of danger. A team led by Valparai DSP investigated the incident and found chemical traces in the water tank. Health department sources said the victims did not drink illicit liquor as no traces of methanol was found in the blood samples.

Meanwhile, the forest department and district police conducted a joint raid on Saturday morning at Mavadappu, as rumours spread that illicit liquor was sold from the village.

“Investigation has confirmed there was no sale of illicit liquor in the village. No one from that village was affected. We have deployed two special branch police personnel to monitor hill villages there,” SP Abishek Gupta said.