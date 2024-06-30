Illegal sex determination racket busted, 4 arrested

DHARMAPURI : Four people who have been conducting an illegal sex determination racket near Nekkundhi village near Pennagaram have been apprehended by the officials of the Health Department in the late hours of Friday.

The arrest followed a sting operation by a team of health officials after receiving a tip-off.

The four arrested are repeat offenders and the prime accused Murgesan was released on bail only a few weeks ago, stated health officials.

Officials also confiscated a portable ultrasound machine from them.

"A team of health department officials had been monitoring the functioning of an illegal sex determination racket near Nekkundhi village after receiving a tip-off. We noticed pregnant women going to a secluded residence atop the hill near Muthappa Nagar. Our team surrounded the residence and apprehended four people including Murgesan Chinnaraj and Natraj from Kallakurichi. Lalitha from Nathahalli, a broker, was also apprehended," said Health Department officials.

Speaking about the arrest, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr M Santhi told TNIE, "It is sad to see such evil practices prevailing till today. Most of the arrested are repeat offenders. They exploit women with false pretences to identify the sex of the foetus. But not one among them knows how to determine the sex of the foetus. Each woman is diagnosed for about five minutes and charged Rs 13,000," she said.

"In most cases, these people would often lie that the foetus is female and urge the women to conduct an abortion through their channels. Women who previously had female children or parents wanting higher-order birth easily fall victim to them. These people are scammers and we urge the common public not to fall victim to their lies," Dr Santhi added.

The four people have been booked under the National Medical Commission Act 2019, Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, and IPC sections 419 and 420.