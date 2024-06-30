Madurai MP asks rly min to reduce working hours of loco pilots

MADURAI : Stating that the loco pilots associated with the southern railway are overworked, which in turn jeopardises the safety of passengers, Madurai MP S Venkatesan has appealed to Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to resolve the issue. The MP wrote a letter to the minister with the backdrop of the recent train collisions.



In his letter, MP Venkatesan said that recent accidents in Indian railways, apart from other issues, have highlighted the abysmal working conditions of loco pilots. "It has been observed that they, mostly freight train loco pilots, work for 14 to 16 hours a day and return home after three or four days," he said.



Running duty at a stretch 105 years after the international labour organisation (ILO) convention fought for an eight-hour duty a day and a weekly off. The railway board in its order dated July 15, 1968, stated that duty of a running staff from sign on should not exceed 14 hours. The railway labour tribunal, in 1969, recommended that duty at a stretch should not exceed 10 hours, but may extend to 12 hours provided a two-hour notice is given to the loco pilot before the expiration of 10 hours, added Venkatesan's letter.

