No spot admission for UG courses, apply online

COIMBATORE : The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has decided to drop spot admission at government arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu from this year and instead adopt submission of applications on the TNGASA portal to fill vacant seats for undergraduate courses.

(TNGASA denotes Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science Colleges Admission.)

Spot admission is known on campuses as walk-in or veranda counselling. It is held after the second phase of counselling. The Principal of a government arts and science college in Coimbatore told TNIE that top DCE officers verbally directed principals not to conduct veranda counselling. The Principal clarified that the DCE did not send any official communication about it to colleges.

"Till last year, after two-phase counselling, principals commenced veranda counselling at the college campus to fill vacant seats. The principal gets the application from students and will give seats to them based on admission guidelines. So, students will get a seat on the spot. Now, the DCE has decided to cancel spot admission," he said.

"Now for the third-phase counselling students should apply and select any course and any college online. Students will get seats based on criteria," he said.

Former president of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association T Veeramani welcomed this move.

"Admission will be transparent while filling vacant seats when online admission is conducted," Veeramani noted, while also demanding that counselling should be completed quickly in the next academic year. He pointed out that admission counselling stretched for a month this year.

Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore region, V Kalaiselvi told TNIE that the next phase of counselling will be held in the online mode.

"After releasing the Class 12 supplementary exam result, the DCE will announce the date of the next phase of counselling," she said.