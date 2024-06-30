Online scam: Two held for defrauding dentist of Rs 1.2 cr

CHENNAI : The Chennai police on Saturday said they arrested two people from Thiruvottiyur in a case where a Vanagaram based dentist lost Rs 1.19 crore in an online share trading application recently.

Police said that when the complainant tried to pull out his money after the app showed he made significant profits, the fraudsters demanded more money.

Based on this, Chennai police arrested I Satishkumar (35) and R Satish (26). They also seized Rs 23.8 lakh cash, gold chains and details of several accounts that they used to transfer the money.

In a related development, Tambaram police on Saturday said they arrested two men from Kerala for posing as officials of TRAI and CBI to defraud an Irumbuliyur resident of Rs 50 lakh after threatening to investigate him for money laundering. They seized a car which was allegedly bought using the money.

Meanwhile, Telangana police arrived in Chennai on Saturday to arrest a Maduravoyal resident in whose account Rs 5 crore was deposited allegedly by cyber crime fraudsters. Police said the accused had helped them in opening bank accounts.