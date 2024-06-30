Solatium for kin of cops who die on job to be hiked to Rs 30L

CHENNAI : Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that the solatium for police personnel in the event of loss of life while on duty will be increased to Rs 30 lakh.

He said this while making a series of announcements during the discussion on the demand for grants for the Home, Prohibition, and Excise departments. He announced establishment of new police stations and construction of new buildings for existing police stations in various places across the state. He said new special crime branch units will be set up in Kallakurichi and Tiruppattur districts.

To improve the functioning of the police department, Stalin said new vehicles, including 300 jeeps at a cost of Rs 31.50 crore, 25 vans at Rs 5.25 crore, 15 new buses at Rs 4.15 crore, and 500 two-wheelers at Rs 5.50 crores will be procured.

For smoother traffic flow on busy roads, Automatic Number Plate Recognition and Automatic Traffic Counters and Classifiers will be installed at busy junctions at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

To combat drug smuggling, 35 sniffer dogs will be procured at a cost of Rs 53 lakh.

Regarding fire and rescue services, seven new fire stations, covering Kovalam (Chengalpattu district) and Eral (Thoothukudi district), will be established.