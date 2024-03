MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Additional Superintendent of Police of CBCID, Tirunelveli, to provide the available copy of the CCTV footage recorded on March 10 and 11, 2023 at Ambasamudram and VK Puram police stations to one T Arun Kumar, who claims to be one of the victims of torture by IPS officerBalveer Singh. Justice G Ilangovan gave the direction while allowing a petition filed by Kumar seeking a copy of the footage.

The investigation officer told the court that due to power cut and failure of UPS and the battery attached to the CCTV, a portion of the footage at Ambasamudram station was not available. The remaining footage has been submitted in the form of a pen drive before the trial court, the officer added. The judge directed to furnish the footage to the petitioner within 15 days.