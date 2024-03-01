Chinese flag in ISRO rocket ad: Oversight by advertiser, says TN Minister

Tamil Nadu

Radhakrishnan said the advertisement was released to emphasise the role of those who had worked for it.
An advertisement published in dailies across TN featured a Chinese rocket on ISRO's spacecraft
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan has said that the image of the Chinese flag in the advertisement welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a mistake committed by the advertiser and he too failed to notice it.

Talking to reporters on Thursday at Thoothukudi fishing harbour, Radhakrishnan said the advertisement was released to emphasise the role of those who had worked for it.

“Former chief minister M Karunanidhi was the first person to demand a rocket launching pad at Kulasekarapattinam when Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister in 2013.

Subsequently, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi kept insisting the union government about this often. We want India to stand united and not be divided on the lines of caste and religion. A government function would usually focus on a project being implemented or inaugurated, but Modi spoke politics even without understanding the fundamentals," Radhakrishnan charged.

