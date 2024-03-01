Class 12 exams from March 1 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: More than 7.7 lakh students will write the Class 12 board examinations that begins with the language paper on Friday in 3,302 centres across the state. Last year 8.5 lakh students had registered to appear for the exams.

Out of 7.7 lakh students, 4.1 lakh are girls, 3.6 lakh are boys and one transgender. Speaking about the drop in numbers, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that it could be due to students opting to enrol in polytechnic and ITI institutes.

“Since students can also enrol in engineering colleges after completing polytechnic or ITI courses, students are preferring it,” he said.