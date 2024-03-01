Conduct regular inspections at quarry sites: Madras HC to Kanniyakumari district authorities

MADURAI : The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently told the Kanniyakumari district authorities that they must periodically inspect mining and stone crushing activities in the district, and take stern action even on slightest of deviations.

The direction was issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by one O Homerlal, in 2018, seeking to stop all illegal quarrying activities in the district. Homerlal claimed that while the Kerala government is clamping down on illegal quarry operations in its state, such activities continue in Kanniyakumari, particularly near the western ghats, and with the connivance of government officials. He added that the minerals are then transported to Kerala.

Given the gravity of the allegations, the court had earlier suo motu impleaded the state secretary of the industries department in the case, and sought a detailed report from the collector on the number of licenses granted to quarries in the district.