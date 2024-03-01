Dozens of dog & cat carcasses, stale food found inside Blue Cross shelter in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Blue Cross, which is one of the oldest animal welfare shelters in the country, was caught off guard on Thursday when carcasses of dozens of dogs and cats, mostly young ones, were found dumped in sacks on its premises in Chennai.

The sacks were uncovered by a four-member committee, comprising officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board.

This comes in the wake of activist S Muralidharan complaining to the Animal Welfare Board of India regarding alleged mismanagement at the Blue Cross Chennai.

The committee, in its preliminary inspection report, observed that a total of 18 puppies, two adult dogs and 14 kittens were found dead inside the treatment section.