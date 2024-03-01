Drug bust: NCB searches, seals expelled DMK leader Sadiq’s house in TN; seizes documents

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai on Wednesday night conducted raids on the house of film producer and expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq suspected to be the mastermind of a major drug network across India.

Around 12 pm on Wednesday, NCB began the search, which continued till 8 pm. The officials seized documents and other evidence from the house but did not disclose details about the seizure. The house was sealed following the search.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said, “We have collected some materials and have to analyse them. It is too early to comment about them. We are conducting intensive search to nab Sadiq.”

On February 23, the NCB issued a summons to Sadiq, asking him to appear at the NCB headquarters in Delhi on February 26 for inquiry. It was seen pasted on the doors of his residence and office. Sadiq, who is also a film producer, was expelled from his post of deputy organiser of the NRI wing of Chennai West district soon after reports emerged about his alleged links to the drug network.

Two weeks ago, a team of Delhi special police and the NCB raided a godown in West Delhi and found three men trying to pack 50 kg of pseudoephedrine into fake packets of multigrain food mix. The police nabbed the three and recovered the drug. Pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine, a drug with high demand worldwide which is worth Rs 1.5 crore per kg in the international market.