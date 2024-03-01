Gang hurls petrol bomb, hacks DMK leader to death near Vandalur in Chennai

“The gang hurled petrol bombs at the car and when Aramudhan tried to flee, they hacked him with knives and fled the scene,” police said.

Aramudhan sustained severe injuries to his head, face and arms. Passersby rushed him to a nearby private hospital, from where he was referred to the Chromepet Government Hospital. Doctors there declared him brought dead. Otteri police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation has begun.

“We have stationed officers and personnel at Vandalur, Otteri and Manimangalam to prevent any untoward incident,” the police added. It is to be noted that Aramudhan was previously elected as the Panchayat President of Vandalur three consecutive times.