IT Minister PTR, state BJP chief Annamalai wage 'X' war over TN’s growth rate

CHENNAI: Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday crossed swords over the growth rate of TN following a post from BJP’s X handle which quoted PM Narendra Modi’s remark: “It is my resolution that Tamil Nadu must develop at a pace similar to India’s development.”

Responding, PTR said, “TN had 5.54% Real NSDP Growth Per Capita CAGR, compared to 4.43% Real GDP Growth Per Capita CAGR for India (RBI’s statistics). Why would anyone want to slow TN’s growth by more than 1% every year, to come down to the Indian average? In reality, the gap will likely widen further under the leadership of CM MK Stalin, rather than come down to the Indian average.”

Countering PTR, Annamalai said, “A disgruntled minister moved out of the finance portfolio makes tall claims contrary to the facts. To begin with, investments and money don’t see the past; they see the future. The CAGR per capita at a national level is 1.21% higher than TN. Hence, our PM Narendra Modi has just given DMK a reality check of what is what. Responding again, PTR reeled out statistics to bring home his contention that Tamil Nadu’s growth was above the Indian average."