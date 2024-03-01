Madras HC bins petitions against drinking water project in Kollidam

MADURAI : Observing that meeting drinking water requirements is more important than meeting irrigation needs, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently dismissed a batch of petitions filed challenging the implementation of a new drinking water borewell project in Kollidam river, at Keelanbil village in Tiruchy.

A bench comprising justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi passed the order after the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) authorities clarified that the project requires extraction of only subsurface water and hence would not affect the ground water table of the village.

"The consumers of water fall under various categories. Drinking water needs would rank first, followed by agriculture and industrial needs. The scheme in question is aimed at meeting drinking water requirements. The petitioners appear to plead for the cause of agriculturists. Of course, they are equally important. But their needs will have to take a back seat," the judges observed.