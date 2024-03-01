Madras University staff strike from March 1 over unpaid salary

CHENNAI: The University of Madras is likely to come to a standstill on Friday as all its staff will likely go on a strike after the varsity failed to pay salaries for the month of February on Thursday, owing to the ongoing financial crisis.

However, the university administration was hopeful that the bank accounts of the university frozen by the I-T department will be unlocked by Friday noon and they will be able to pay salaries. “We met the chief commissioner of income tax on Thursday and he has assured us that our accounts will be de-freezed on Friday. We can file an appeal against the tax notice before the Central Board of Direct Taxes. We also tried to convince the staff to call off of their strike,” said a source at the varsity.

Over 800 employees including faculty members, administrative staff, guest lecturers, house keeping staff and security guards will participate in the strike and not join duty, which will paralyse the varsity and affect the students adversely. Members of the joint action committee of teaching and non-teaching staff associations at the university said the decision was taken to make their demands loud and clear to the state government.