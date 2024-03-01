Man rapes 12-year-old cousin, booked in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man has been booked under the Pocso Act for allegedly raping his 12-year-old cousin on multiple occasions and impregnating her.

The issue came to light when the girl complained about stomach ache and was taken to a government hospital in Royapuram, where the doctors found that the child was six months pregnant.

Police said that the suspect was the son of the victim’s father’s sister. “On Wednesday, the minor complained of stomach ache to her parents. After coming to know that she was pregnant, the parents lodged a police complaint. Inquiries revealed that the suspect used to visit the victim’s house and sexually assault her whenever she was alone. He is currently out of town. As soon as he returns, we will arrest him,” a police officer said.