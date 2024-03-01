New self-assessment tool for startup incubators

CHENNAI: After being honoured with the title of ‘best performer state’ in creating a strong startup ecosystem by Startup India, Tamil Nadu has come up with a comprehensive framework designed to assess and enhance the maturity of incubators in the state.

This self-evaluating tool for incubation centres present in the state evaluates and elevates the effectiveness and impact of the centres. The state has over 8,000 startups and is equipped with more than 120 incubation centres to nurture these startups.

Known as ‘Tamil Nadu Incubators Maturity Model (TNIMM)’, it was launched by MSME Minister TM Anbarasan at the Tamil Nadu Startup Incubators Summit organised by StartupTN in Chennai on Thursday. Archana Patnaik, secretary for MSME Department, and Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO of StartupTN, were present.