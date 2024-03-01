Panjappur projects to boost Tiruchy corporation's revenue by 10-20%, says mayor

TIRUCHY : The integrated bus terminus, truck terminal, wholesale market, Olympic Academy and the IT park coming up at Panjappur, on the outskirts of the city, is expected to boost the city corporation's revenue by 10-20% in the near future, said Mayor Mu Anbalagan.

As per current estimates, Panjappur projects can bring in at least Rs 100 crore in additional revenue to the corporation in the next one or two years, sources said. According to senior officials, the bus terminus project is nearing completion while the truck terminal and wholesale market projects are expected to be over this year.

The Olympic Academy and the IT park, to be established on 50 acres and 14.16 acres of land respectively, will attract more projects to the region, they stated.