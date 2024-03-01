Periyar University registrar retires, escapes suspension

COIMBATORE: Registrar (in charge) of Periyar University K Thangavel, who faces charges of financial irregularities, retired from service on Thursday as vice-chancellor R Jagannathan did not suspend him despite directions from the higher education department.

Even as a section of university staff staged a protest, Thangavel was given a farewell by the faculty of the department of computer science. Earlier in the day, the VC handed the relieving order to Thangavel.

Periyar University Teacher Association (PUTA) has urged higher education secretary A Karthik to suspend the vice-chancellor for failing to abide by its instructions. PUTA president V Vaithianathan told TNIE, “Thangavel faces eight complaints, such as removing local audit fund objection illegally, scam in procuring computer items, violations at skill courses, etc . "