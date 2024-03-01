PM Modi praised MGR, Jayalalithaa to woo AIADMK cadre: VCK leader Thirumavalavan

THOOTHUKUDI : Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said that the PM mounted praises on former chief ministers MGR and J Jayalalithaa, during his visit to Tamil Nadu, to woo AIADMK party's cadres.
Calling it strategic, the VCK chief added that PM Modi hailed the leaders instead of throwing light on the developmental works undertaken during his tenure.
Thirumavalavan was speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport, when he said that the PM's speech was brimming with criticism of the opposition parties, like the Congress and DMK.
"But he hardly talked about what he had done in the past 10 years. Besides, he was mounting praise on MGR and Jayalalithaa, especially at the event in Palladam," he added.
When it comes to Tamil Nadu, Modi does not rely on himself or his fame, but on the popularity of MGR and Jayalalithaa, Thirumavalavan further said. He cautioned the AIADMK cadre, and said that the BJP was trying to create cracks within the party.
The MP added that voting for BJP just to oppose the DMK and Congress, will render more harm to Tamil Nadu.
"No matter how many times he (Modi) tours Tamil Nadu, people will not believe in Modi magic," he said, but criticised the DMK for letting MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi remain silent as the PM turned the government event into a political discourse.
Thirumavalavan also appealed to the state government to enact a law to prevent honour killings in the state.