PM Modi praised MGR, Jayalalithaa to woo AIADMK cadre: VCK leader Thirumavalavan

THOOTHUKUDI : Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said that the PM mounted praises on former chief ministers MGR and J Jayalalithaa, during his visit to Tamil Nadu, to woo AIADMK party's cadres.

Calling it strategic, the VCK chief added that PM Modi hailed the leaders instead of throwing light on the developmental works undertaken during his tenure.

Thirumavalavan was speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport, when he said that the PM's speech was brimming with criticism of the opposition parties, like the Congress and DMK.

"But he hardly talked about what he had done in the past 10 years. Besides, he was mounting praise on MGR and Jayalalithaa, especially at the event in Palladam," he added.