Police conduct test to zero in on culprit who set fire to haystack in TN village

THANJAVUR: In a bizarre incident, police conducted a test to nab the culprits involved in setting fire to a haystack near Thanjavur.

The hay stack belonging to one Kaliyamurthy of Pandanallur near Kumbakonnam in Thanjavur district was set on fire late on the night of February 16 by unidentified miscreants.

The miscreants before fleeing the place scribbled, “will continue” (in Tamil) on the walls of Kaliyamurthy’s house. The person behind the incident wrote “will continue” once and since there was an error, he struck it down and wrote it one more time.

Following this, Kaliyamurthy lodged a complaint with Pandanallur police. Based on the complaint, police detained 10 youths for questioning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaffar Siddik tried a novel method to crack the case. He prepared a few questions which ends with “will continue” and conducted a test to the youths. Eventually, police zeroed in on a youth who repeated the error in the test and during questioning he coughed up the truth.

He was subsequently arrested, produced in a court and remanded in judicial custody.