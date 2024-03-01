Puducherry's chess prodigy bags gold medal in commonwealth championship

PUDUCHERRY : Pondicherry’s chess prodigy Rahul Ramakrishnan made the country proud by securing a gold medal in the Commonwealth Chess Championship, which was held at Melaka in Malaysia from February 19 to February 27.

This Class 4 student, dominated the tournament from the outset and seized the lead in the seventh round by defeating Aarit Kapil with a perfect score of 9 out of 9 in under-10 category. Additionally, Rahul also clinched a gold medal in the Blitz under-10 category, showcasing his versatility and agility in the game. Son of V Ramakrishnan, a pharmacist and Manimegalai, a homemaker, Rahul is currently studying at Petit Seminaire CBSE School. He dedicated his success to his coach Swaraj Palit.