Six Tasmac shops in just one km radius, Vellore ward gets a hangover

VELLORE: For the 2,000 families living amid a multitude of Tasmac outlets at Kagithapattarai in Vellore, life has become one unending nightmare.

The 28th ward spread across 20 streets has six liquor outlets within a radius of one km. Of the six Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) outlets at Kagithapattarai, one shop is located near a movie theatre on Kagithapattarai Road, two within 500 metres, two more within 800 metres, and one shop is located among houses on a street in LIC Colony. Muthu Nagar, LIC Colony, and Sarathy Nagar are among the primary localities of the ward. “After 6pm, it is difficult to come out of the house as the streets are taken over by tipplers. We mostly keep our windows and doors closed all the time to save ourselves from unwanted trouble,” a resident said.

There is a factory near Kagigathpatrai where several residents work as labourers and their shifts typically end by 7pm. But the workers fear for their lives while they use the road due to trouble from tipplers. “I live in Muthu Nagar. I finish my work by 6.30pm. A few days back, while returning home from work, a drunkard tried to harass me but I managed to escape. This is a trouble we have to suffer every day,” said a woman resident.