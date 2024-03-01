Southern Railway conducts meeting with MPs

Further, Tiruchy MP S Thirunavukkarasu urged the general manager to ensure the participation of Railway Board members in the next MPs meeting and added that the board had granted permission for running train services between Rameswaram and Chennai via Pattukottai. He also demanded to release the budget allocation for Tamil Nadu with relevant data statistics.



Meanwhile, Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram said that the central government's fund allocation for Tamil Nadu has been reduced significantly. "The BJP's position will be proven in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as the DMK and Congress alliance will secure victory in all 39 seats," he added. Also, Theni MP P Raveendhranath Kumar said a decision on the BJP, TTV and OPS alliance will be made within a couple of days. "The BJP alliance will secure more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and Narendra Modi will be the prime minister again," he added.



Principal Chief Engineer Desh Ratan Gupta, Principal Chief Operations Manager N Sreekumar, Principal Chief Commercial Manager Neenu Ittyerah, Principal Chief Commercial Manager AK Siddhartha, Chief Administrative Officer Amit Kumar Manuwal, Chief Security Commissioner Santhosh N Chandran and Chief Signal Engineer PV Murali Krishna among others officials were also present at the meeting.