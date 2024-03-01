Tiruppur police booked for attack on TV reporter

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur police on Thursday registered a case against Subin Prabhu, a constable who had been suspended for his alleged role in the assault on a TV reporter earlier this year.

According to sources, Nesaprabhu (30) of Kamanaickenpalayam in Palladam, who was working in a TV channel was assaulted by a gang on January 24.

Police formed ten special teams and arrested 11 suspects. Subin Prabhu, Special Branch (SB) police constable attached to Palladam Police Station, was added as one of the suspects in the case. Kamanaickenpalayam Police booked himunder IPC 307, 147, 148.

Prabhu was suspended on January 22 after he allegedly threatened a hotel owner. He has gone into hiding, sources said.

DIG (Coimbatore Range) Saravana Sundar said,”Subin Prabu applied for anticipatory bail in Madras High Court, but his application was rejected on February 27. Since then he has gone missing. We are yet to decide on the role he had in the attack on the journalist. Once we arrest, we will know the details.”