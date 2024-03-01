TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian lays stone for projects at Ambasamudram GH

Highlighting the Tamil Nadu government's focus on developing health infrastructure across the state, he noted the new building, constructed at an outlay of Rs 342 crore, at Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital. It is equipped with 22 operation theatres and was recently inaugurated by the chief minister.

"CM MK Stalin inaugurated the Kalaingar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai. The state government is also introducing medical facilities for patients in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. The PET CT scanner facility is available only at the GRH in Madurai and Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

However, the Tirunelveli, Tanjavur, Coimbatore, Salem, Kanchipuram medical college hospitals will soon get the scanner, which will diagnose cancer in patients. In Tirunelveli, a district headquarters hospital, at a cost of Rs 30 crore, is being constructed in Valliyur," he added. Other than Subramanian, District Collector KP Karthikeyan, Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam, and Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab were present at the event.