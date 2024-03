MADURAI: In a major drug bust, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 36kg of methamphetamine worth around Rs 180 crore from a man and his wife on Friday. While 30kg of the contraband was seized from I Clement Prakash (42) of Chennai when he got off a train at Madurai railway station on Friday morning, about six kg of the drug was recovered from Kondungaiyur dump yard in Chennai based on his wife’s confession.

The woman, a resident of Kannadasan Nagar in Chennai, had dumped the drug in the garbage bin and corporation workers had taken it to the yard along with other waste. Both Prakash and his wife have been detained. The drug was to be transported to Sri Lanka through coastal route, DRI sources said.