7D theatre and revamped aquarium for Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI: The opening of an aquarium and bird park among other attractions in Hogenakkal has brought cheer to local traders and tourists.

On Friday, Collector K Santhi inaugurated the aquarium, which was constructed for Rs 23 lakh, and opened a bird park and an activities area for children.

“The opening of these facilites would be a great boost to tourists especially when the season is about to start next month,” said Ravi, a trader. Speaking to TNIE, C Prabhu, a member of the boatmen and cooks association said, “The aquarium was closed in 2019 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Renovation was necessary and new fish needed to be brought to the aquarium. On Friday, the aquarium was opened to the public, this comes before the start of the season in April and May. Naturally, we are delighted.”