7D theatre and revamped aquarium for Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI: The opening of an aquarium and bird park among other attractions in Hogenakkal has brought cheer to local traders and tourists.
On Friday, Collector K Santhi inaugurated the aquarium, which was constructed for Rs 23 lakh, and opened a bird park and an activities area for children.
“The opening of these facilites would be a great boost to tourists especially when the season is about to start next month,” said Ravi, a trader. Speaking to TNIE, C Prabhu, a member of the boatmen and cooks association said, “The aquarium was closed in 2019 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Renovation was necessary and new fish needed to be brought to the aquarium. On Friday, the aquarium was opened to the public, this comes before the start of the season in April and May. Naturally, we are delighted.”
K Mariappan from Pennagaram said, “Apart from the coracle operations, the water falls and the cuisine, Hogenakkal does not have a large variety of entertainment options. Now with the opening of the aquarium and the bird park, tourists can spend more time here. In the upcoming months thousands of people will come here and this would be a great boost to tourism here,” he said.
District Collector K Santhi said, “the aquarium will house over 40 varieties of fish and the entertainment area named ‘Rainbow World’ will consist of a 7D theatre, bull ride, bird park and other activities. They have been set up with public- private partnership on a 69-cent area.” Dharmapuri MP DNV S Senthilkumar also participated in the event.