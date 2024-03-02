AIADMK begins talks with DMDK

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Friday initiated formal talks with the DMDK for forging an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. A team of senior leaders of the AIADMK comprising former ministers P Thangamani, SP Velumani, and KP Anbazhagan met DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant and held discussions.

Though there are speculations that the AIADMK may allocate two or three seats to the DMDK, leaders of both parties said the details of the number of seats and identification of seats would be confirmed in the coming days.

Talking to reporters after meeting Premalatha Vijayakant at her residence, Velumani said both parties would form committees for holding further talks.