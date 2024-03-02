ASI starts restoration work at Adichannalur

THOOTHUKUDI : After heavy rains and the subsequent floods damaged the Adichannalur archaeological site, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started the process of restoring the artefacts.

The 3,000-year-old site from the Iron Age, located along the Thamirabarani, was heavily damaged after rains pounded the district on December 17 and 18 last year. The site, located on a small mound named Parambu, was in complete disarray after the bunds of the Thamirabarani were breached following incessant rains, and the artefacts, urn burials, potteries, weapons, metal objects and other materials were under water.

“The flood water rises to a certain level, known as C Site, which is closer to the river bank. However, the excavation site was never submerged,” a local told TNIE.

It may be noted that the Union government had recently established a museum here to display the artefacts and urns in an in situ position, on par with global standards.

An official said that the artefacts and other objects were not damaged by the water, and remained intact. “Even though the water was pumped out, the site and materials remained wet for a long time, which delayed restoration works. Currently, the artefacts are being mended. The restoration of the museum will be completed in another two weeks,” the official said, adding that the C Site did not flood as it was covered with a tarpaulin.

"The archaeological sites in Sivagalai and Korkai, which belong to the state archaeology department, were not damaged due to the rains. The open site in Sivagalai was sheltered to protect it from inclement weather conditions," a state official said.