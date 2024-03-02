Avoid panic buying of cotton: SIMA advises mills

COIMBATORE: Amidst a spike in prices, the Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) has advised mills here to avoid panic buying of cotton. The apex body of the textile mills in the region has also written to union textile minister seeking import duty exemption for all cotton varieties.

In his letter, Dr SK Sundararaman, SIMA chairman, stated that cotton price has increased by 10 to 12% across each variety within 15 days which has created panic across the textile value chain.

Further, he appealed to the minister to advise Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to maintain price stability and sustain global competitiveness.