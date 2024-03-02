CCMC gives temporary fix to Pioneer Mill Road Junction

COIMBATORE: THE Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Friday pumped out sewage that was stagnant on Pioneer Mill Road Junction, and filled the potholes with construction debris and sand. On Wednesday, TNIE published a report on the inconvenience caused to people at the spot after a culvert connecting the storm water drain with the channel on Avinashi Road was damaged during road laying work by the contractor.

Though it is a temporary fix, it brought some respite to the road users. The locals, however, demand a permanent solution.