Church of South India Synod comes under writ jurisdiction as it is doing public duty: Madras HC

CHENNAI: A larger bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that the Church of South India (CSI) Synod and its trust are legally answerable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226 as it is performing public duty by way of running educational institutions, some of them with government’s financial assistance, and so courts can interfere with its activities.

The ruling was given by a bench comprising justices R Subramanian, PT Asha and N Senthil Kumar on a reference made to decide on the matter following a petition filed by D Bright Joseph against the CSI Synod and the CSI Trust Association regarding fair polls to organisation.

The bench said, “It is amply evident that the respondent (CSI) is running various schools, colleges and hospitals. The respondent is definitely discharging the public function and if any action taken by them is detrimental to the discharge of this duty, a writ petition would be maintainable.”