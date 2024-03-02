Curtains down on Sterlite, Thoothukudi locals hail SC order

THOOTHUKUDI : Hailing the Supreme Court order that upheld the closure of the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi, anti-Sterlite activists said that the decision has restored their faith in the rule of law. Members of the anti-Sterlite movement distributed sweets to mark the end of their decades-long struggle, and paid homage to the victims of the police firing in 2018.
The celebrations followed the apex court’s order on Thursday, which dismissed Sterlite Copper’s appeal against the high court order to close the plant. The Tamil Nadu government had directed the TNPCB (Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board) to permanently close the plant on May 28, 2018, under the Water Act, 1974. The Madras High Court in its order dated August 18, 2020, had upheld the government order.
Meanwhile, the activists thanked the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts in securing a favourable order, and demanded that the state government erect a memorial for the 15 victims, who lost their lives during the firing on May 22 and 23, 2018, and punish the police officials involved in firing and the TNPCB officials, who allowed the unlawful operation of the plant.
Activist Fatima Babu told TNIE that the apex court underscored the primacy of public health and environment. “The judgement vindicates the decades-long struggle against the polluting copper smelter, and gives hope for similar struggles in the country,” she added.
Advocate S Jim Raj Milton called it a great victory for the people of Thoothukudi and Tamil Nadu, who are fighting against big corporate and habitual environmental polluters. Activists Krishnamoorthy and Hariragavan hailed the SC order as historic, since it prioritises environmental protection against the mighty corporate amid pro-corporate views in the country.
Thanking Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Mishra, who issued the order, Fatima Babu further said, “We thank you immensely for restoring our faith in the rule of law”. The anti-Sterlite agitations that started in 1994, when Sterlite Copper was proposed to Thoothukudi SIPCOT, have now tasted success, she said. We had to wait for over two decades, wage a 100-day long struggle, and lose 15 lives to press our point about the pollution in Thoothukudi, she said.