Curtains down on Sterlite, Thoothukudi locals hail SC order

THOOTHUKUDI : Hailing the Supreme Court order that upheld the closure of the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi, anti-Sterlite activists said that the decision has restored their faith in the rule of law. Members of the anti-Sterlite movement distributed sweets to mark the end of their decades-long struggle, and paid homage to the victims of the police firing in 2018.

The celebrations followed the apex court’s order on Thursday, which dismissed Sterlite Copper’s appeal against the high court order to close the plant. The Tamil Nadu government had directed the TNPCB (Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board) to permanently close the plant on May 28, 2018, under the Water Act, 1974. The Madras High Court in its order dated August 18, 2020, had upheld the government order.

Meanwhile, the activists thanked the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts in securing a favourable order, and demanded that the state government erect a memorial for the 15 victims, who lost their lives during the firing on May 22 and 23, 2018, and punish the police officials involved in firing and the TNPCB officials, who allowed the unlawful operation of the plant.