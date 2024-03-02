DMK man held for attacking TV cameraman in Chennai

CHENNAI: A DMK partyman was arrested by Nungambakkam police on Friday for allegedly attacking a cameraman of a Tamil news channel the previous day. He was later released on station bail. Police said the cameraman, Senthil Kumar, along with a reporter went to a courier company in Nungambakkam to cover a raid that was being conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chennai in connection with the drug smuggling case that allegedly involved Jaffar Sadiq, a DMK functionary who was expelled from the party after the allegations surfaced.

After reaching the spot, Senthil started videographing the building. However, the courier company was on the first floor and an office of the DMK party was functioning on the ground floor. Some women, who were in the party office, asked Senthil not to record their office.