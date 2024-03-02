DRM gives cash reward to couple for averting train disaster

TENKASI : Amid praise pouring in for the elderly couple that prevented a collision between a train and a truck, which had toppled on the track near Puliyarai, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Madurai Sharad Srivastava gave away cash reward and a certificate of appreciation to Shamugaiah and Vadakkathiyamal on Friday.

In a statement, the Madurai railway division said that on the instruction of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, DRM Srivastava met the couple at their house in Puliyarai, and later honoured them at an event held at Bhavathipuram railway station.