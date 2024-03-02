DRM gives cash reward to couple for averting train disaster

TENKASI : Amid praise pouring in for the elderly couple that prevented a collision between a train and a truck, which had toppled on the track near Puliyarai, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Madurai Sharad Srivastava gave away cash reward and a certificate of appreciation to Shamugaiah and Vadakkathiyamal on Friday.
In a statement, the Madurai railway division said that on the instruction of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, DRM Srivastava met the couple at their house in Puliyarai, and later honoured them at an event held at Bhavathipuram railway station.
According to sources, a truck was transporting plywood from Kerala to Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district and was on Kollam - Thirumangalam road, when it toppled on the railway track in Puliyarai. Driver Manikandan, of Mukkudal area, died on the spot. On hearing the loud noise, Shamugaiah and Vadakathiyammal came out of their house, and stopped an empty rake which was nearing the accident site using torchlight and a red cloth. The chief minister has already announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the couple from the CM's relief fund.