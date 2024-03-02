Erode corporation presents Rs three-crore surplus budget

ERODE: MAYOR S Nagarathinam presented a Rs 3 crore surplus budget for Erode Corporation on Friday. According to the budget proposals, the corporation expects revenue of Rs 650 crore and expenditure of Rs 647 crore. Presenting the budget proposals, Nagarathinam said, “The civic body is expected to earn Rs 70.18 crore through property tax alone.

Of this, Rs 27.47 crore will be allocated for drinking water and drainage works, and Rs 12.21 crore will be allocated for primary education. The remaining Rs 30.50 crore will be earmarked as revenue fund.”

Further, she said, “Professional tax is expected to be Rs 7.2 crore. Entertainment tax of Rs 3 crore is expected. Through the commercial complex, market, bus stand, parking lot and small leases owned by the corporation, it is expected Rs 11.94 crore as tax revenue. The total revenue will be Rs 650 crore and expenditure will be Rs 647 crore.”