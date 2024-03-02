Fertiliser sold for Rs 200 more in cooperative stores than private shops, farmers baffled

COIMBATORE: Farmers claimed that there were two prices for the popular fertiliser Factamfos 20:20:0:13 in the market. The price in the stores run by the cooperative societies is higher than in the private stores, they claimed.
Factamfos, which is 40 parts ammonium phosphate and 60 parts ammonium sulphate, is used for all types of crops, mainly fruits and vegetables.
P Kandhasami, general secretary of farmers association (non-political), said, “Private agencies are selling the fertiliser at Rs 1,200 (50 kg sack) whereas stores run by the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Department are selling it for Rs 1,400.”
“Mostly farmers believe purchasing products from the cooperative stores will be less expensive than the private ones. Strangely, the price for Factamfos is higher in the coop."
K Perumalsamy, joint director of agricultural department, said, “Farmers have brought the issue to my notice. There should not be a higher price in the cooperative societies than private stores. We have sought a report from the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation.Vijaya Ganesh, District Officer of TANFED, said, “The price will fluctuate based on the arrival of stocks. As per the previous stocks, the price is Rs 1400. Fresh stocks are available in cooperative stores at Rs 1,200 per sack.”