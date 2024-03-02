Fertiliser sold for Rs 200 more in cooperative stores than private shops, farmers baffled

COIMBATORE: Farmers claimed that there were two prices for the popular fertiliser Factamfos 20:20:0:13 in the market. The price in the stores run by the cooperative societies is higher than in the private stores, they claimed.

Factamfos, which is 40 parts ammonium phosphate and 60 parts ammonium sulphate, is used for all types of crops, mainly fruits and vegetables.

P Kandhasami, general secretary of farmers association (non-political), said, “Private agencies are selling the fertiliser at Rs 1,200 (50 kg sack) whereas stores run by the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Department are selling it for Rs 1,400.”