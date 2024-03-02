Freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran's banner set on fire, search on for culprit

TIRUNELVELI : Tensions prevailed in Ukkirankottai village after an unidentified person set freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran’s banner on fire by hurling petrol bombs. Villagers blocked the road demanding action against the culprit on Friday.

The banner was erected on the main road, where people of two different communities reside. On Thursday night, the miscreant hurled petrol bombs at the banner and escaped.

Mannur police held talks with the protesting villagers and dispersed them. According to sources, police have identified the accused after checking CCTV footage and have registered a case.